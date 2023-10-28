Dunki filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut? Here's what you all need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkumar Hirani and Vikrant Massey

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is in the news these days for his Shahrukh Khan starrer film Dunki. But even before the release of this film, the director has given a big surprise to his fans. According to reports, Rajkumar Hirani is all set for OTT debut. It is reported that Rajkumar Hirani is all set for OTT debut after the release of 'Dinky'. He is going to step into the world of OTT with '12th Fail' and 'Mirzapur' star Vikrant Massey.

OTT debut with Vikrant Massey

According to media reports, Vikrant Massey has got the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's first OTT project. But, the major thing is Rajkumar Hirani is preparing something for the OTT world with the lead role of Vikrant Massey. However, Hirani will not direct it. He is playing the role of a producer and will be giving his creative input. Preparations for this project are in full swing and the casting work is also in process. The 'Munna Bhai MBBS' director has been eyeing the OTT space for a year or two now and as soon as the right script came along, he wasted no time in starting work.

About Dunki

Dunki is the first film of Rajkumar Hirani and Shahrukh Khan together. The director has said that the film revolves around people going abroad illegally and their situations. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the film is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu. Dharmendra and Vicky Kaushal are touted to appear in cameo roles. The film is produced by Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande and is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 22 this year.

