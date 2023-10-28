'I'm scared to even call..': Karan Johar on inviting cricketers on Koffee With Karan again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul came in the 6th season of Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular television show. The reason behind its huge fanbase is because of some of the most controversial statements made by the guest celebrities on the show. One such episode was from the season 6 when Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on the show. Soon after the episode was aired, it became talk of the town among the people for sexist comments made by Hardik Pandya.

Now, in a recent Instagram Live, the host was asked by a fan whether he would be inviting cricketers on his show again. In reply, the filmmaker said, ''Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities.''

''But I think with what happened last time, I'm not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call, and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected,'' he added.

About the latest season

Recently, Karan returned with the 8th season of the show and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became the first guests of the season. The first episode of KWK8 also captivated headlines over several remarks made by the celebrity couple.

Not only this, the two even became a meme fodder on social media and several hilarious memes on the couple started circulating online.

However, the episode was also praised by a big section of show's fans, as Deepika and Ranveer allowed Karan to showcase a short video of their big fat wedding in Italy.

