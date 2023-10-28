'Dade Pote di yaari': Dharmendra writes along with an adorable pic with grandson Rajveer Deol

Follow us on Image Source : X Dharmendra with his grandson Rajveer Deol

Legendary actor Dharmendra on Saturday shared an adorable picture with his grandson Rajveer Deol. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the veteran actor wrote in Punjabi, ''Dade Pote di yaari …. har yaari ton bhari….ban ja yaar ton Dade da… naal Dade pa le yaari. (grandfather, grandson's friendship is much deeper than any other friendships in the world.)'' Rajveer is the younger son of Sunny Deol and recently made his Bollywood debut with Rajshri Productions' Dono. Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon played the female lead in the flick.

Dharmendra and Rajveer on professional front

The 87-year-old legendary actor was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial return film titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The Dharma Productions' film garnered good reviews from film critics and the audience and even performed well at the box office globally.

His upcoming big projects include Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and will hit the big screens in December this year. Dunki will also be SRK's third release of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan.

Recently, the actor was on the US vacation with his son Sunny Deol, post Gadar 2 success.

On the other hand, Rajveer's debut flick Dono was released in cinemas on October 5. The film revolves around Rajveer and Paloma's characters, who are friends of a bride and groom and meet at their wedding. The film also marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya.

