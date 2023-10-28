Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's FUNNY memes go viral after Koffee With Karan 8's first episode | Check them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer and Deepika became the first guests on Koffee With Karan 8

Ever since the first episode of the popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8, went online on October 26, it has become the talk of the town. Bollywood's one of the most loved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, graced the first episode of the new season. Soon after the episode was aired on OTT, several clips and pictures of it started trending high on the internet. In the episode, the celebrity couple opened up on several topics including their first meeting, and marriage, and even showcased their wedding video to the world for the first time. However, things don't always go the way one wants them to, and despite the duo tried their level best to give couple goals to the world via the show, they ended up becoming meme fodders on social media.

While some trolled Ranveer Singh for using a similar example of his first meeting with Deepika, with what he once said about Anushka Sharma. Deepika became a meme fodder for the trolls for being too woke.

Check out some of the hilarious memes around the couple:

Meanwhile, host Karan Johar on Friday in a recent Instagram Live session dropped a hint about the next guests, revealing that they will be siblings. Also, he expressed gratitude to the viewers for their support and appreciation for the first episode.

While fans eagerly speculated about the identity of the next guests in the comment section, Karan dismissed guesses involving Saif Ali Khan's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Sridevi-Boney Kapoor daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He further hinted that this particular pair has created a stir in the industry due to their notable work in recent years.

