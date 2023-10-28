Tejas Box Office Report: Kangana Ranaut's film opens to SLOW start, collects THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM official poster of Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's latest offering Tejas was released in cinemas on October 27. As per early estimates shared by trade analyst Sacnilk.com, Tejas has failed to attract the audience to theatres and collected just Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. The portal also shared the Day 1 occupancy for the film wherein it stated that Tejas had an overall 6.83 percent occupancy on Friday.

The film is also facing competition from several other releases including Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo.

However, many trade analysts are predicting good business for Tejas on Saturday and Sunday.

About the film

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the aerial action thriller flick stars Kangana in the titular role. She plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, who embarks on a mission to rescue hostages from terrorists.

Apart from Kangana, the film also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, and Kashyap Shangari in supporting roles.

Tejas Movie Review

India TV reviewed the Kangana Ranaut-starrer and Ridhi Suri in her film review gave three out of five stars. In her review, she wrote, ''the film introduces the concept of two female pilots undertaking daring missions, a contemporary and stylish idea, although it occasionally delves into a tone that takes itself too seriously, lacking a more lighthearted exploration of this concept.

On the character portrayed by Kangana in the film, she wrote that it is ''depicted as an exceptional student with an unwavering passion for flying jets, a desire that arises even before the completion of her training. Despite her resilient and determined persona, the narrative also showcases a softer side to Tejas as she indulges in a romantic relationship with Ekveer, portrayed by Varun Gill, a budding singer.'

