When Beyonce, Jay-Z revealed they almost changed their daughter's name last minute

Before naming Blue Ivy Carter their, daughter's name Beyonce and Jay-Z were actually crazy in love with another name. According to a report in Mirror, the couple revealed in an interview that, "he and Bey finally came up with their little girl's moniker. He said her name was meant to be Brooklyn".In addition, the duo added that they had dubbed her Blue because it was his favourite colour the rapper grinned as he explained, I wish it was that simple.

It was supposed to be Brooklyn. That was the name we had in theory. When we got to the sonograms, she was super small there and we were calling her blueberry, like Look at the little blueberry!". "It was a nickname for nine months. It was natural, we just took the berry off and called her Blue."

Blue Ivy made her Renaissance tour debut during the May 26 show in Paris and quickly became a tour staple, dancing alongside her mom during the "My Power" and "Black Parade" medley, from Beyoncé's Lion King companion album The Gift. The young Carter is also featured on the album "Brown Skin Girl," a collaboration that made her the second-youngest artist to win a Grammy back in 2021.

For the unversed, Beyoncé and Jay-Z first met in 2000 but did not begin dating until 2001. They secretly tied the knot on April 4, 2008. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to three children, Blue Ivy born in 2012, and twins Sir and Rumi born in 2017. The pair started dating after collaborating on the 2002 hit, "03 Bonnie and Clyde.

