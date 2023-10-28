Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani to reunite again on silver screens? | Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff last featured together in Baaghi 2

Bollywood former partners Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might soon be seen together sharing the same screen space. They are reportedly roped in for the film titled Hero No 1, which was originally led by Govinda in his prime days in the '90s. However, the upcoming flick will be completely different from the OG and even touted as an action thriller. Several media reports earlier claimed that Sara Ali Khan will play the leading lady but due to some unknown reasons, the actress has pulled out of the project. Now, a new report by ETimes claims that Sara has been replaced by Tiger's ex-beau Disha.

More details about the upcoming project

The film will be helmed by Jagan Shakti. Reacting to the ongoing reports, the director of the upcoming film. ''Disha is the fittest and apt to do action. Sara was definitely a part of it, but unfortunately, we couldn't match the date,'' Hindustan Times reported quoting the director.

The upcoming flick Hero No 1 will reportedly feature two female leads. Apart from Disha, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan will be the other leading lady. It will be bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani's production house.

As per an earlier report by Hindustan Times, the shoot of the film will commence in January next year in London. Reportedly, Tiger has already shot his action sequence in the film and the two female leads will join him in next year's schedules. The film will also be Tiger's third collaboration with Jackky's production house after Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

