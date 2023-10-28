Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters house as wild card; Abhishek Kumar gets teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17 to feature two new wild card contestants this weekend

Bigg Boss 17 is getting excited with each new episode. This week six contestants including KhanZaadi, Soniya Bansal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan are nominated. However, before elimination, the makers of the show will be introducing two new wild card entries in the BB House. Taking to Instagram, ColorsTV shared a couple of promos of the upcoming weekend special episode wherein a new wild card contestant named Samarth Jurel is seen entering the House. Along with the promo, caption of the post reads, ''Toota Abhishek ka dil jab ghar mein huye Isha ke boyfriend shaamil! (Abhishek's heart breaks when Isha's boyfriend enters the BB House).''

Watch the promos:

In one of the promos, Samarth is seen entering from the main gate of the BB House. While Isha seems shocked on Samarth's entry to the house, Abhishek gets emotional and breaks down.

As per the promo, soon after Abhishek gets teary-eyed, Ankita Lokhande and Munwar Faruqui are seen consoling him and taking him to the Garden Area.

Samarth is an Indian television actor, popularly known for his stint in Udaariyaan, which also featured Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Apart from Samarth, BB17 House will also witness its second wild card entry in Manasvi Mamgai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Action Jackson in 2014. Her last big project was Kajol-starrer web series titled The Trail.

Also Read: 'Dengue ke bachav ka upaay...': Sonam Kapoor trolled for her outfit at MAMI film festival

Apart from all these drama, makers also unveiled several promos introducing host Salman Khan's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as the new hosts for the Sunday episodes

The 17th edition of Bigg Boss began on October 15 with 17 popular yet controversial personalities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashetty.

Latest Entertainment News