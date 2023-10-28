Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. 'Dengue ke bachav ka upaay...': Sonam Kapoor trolled for her outfit at MAMI film festival

'Dengue ke bachav ka upaay...': Sonam Kapoor trolled for her outfit at MAMI film festival

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's fashionista, was spotted at the red carpet of Jio MAMI film festival on Friday evening. For the event, the actress boasted a black designer outfit, which became a meme fodder for netizens on social media. Scroll down to check out few reactions from social media users.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2023 12:29 IST
sonam kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor's outfit for Jio MAMI film festival

Sonam Kapoor, who is considered as Bollywood true-fashionista, attended Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday evening. The 'Masakali' fame wore a black ensemble to grace the red carpet of the event. While many praised her look for the event, there were a few who trolled the actress and her outfit. Actress' sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of Sonam and wrote, ''In @tamararalph Couture tonight for the opening ceremony of @mumbaifilmfestival.'' 

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared videos of the actress walking the red carpet. 

Here's how netizens reacted

 

Soon after the video was shared on the platform, netizens flooded the comment section and shared their views on the actress and her outfit. One user compared her fashion sense with internet sensation Uorfi Javed and wrote, ''Wow Sonam .. she is inspired by Urfi Javed.'' Another one wrote, ''I feel she is unable to breathe and walk property.'' 

A third user trolled her for the fabric of her outfit and commented, ''she is wearing velvet curtains from her home.'' 

A fourth user wrote, ''Sonam ke face se bada to nackless ka pearl lg rha h.''

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's FUNNY memes go viral after Koffee With Karan 8's first episode | Check them out

About Jio MAMI Film Festival 

The Jio MAMI Film Festival returns with a list of some of the top films from around the world over 10 days. The festival is being held at the Jio World Centre, a convention theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The festival begins on October 27 and will go on till November 5. It is basically focused on bringing out great talent and promises to put the spotlight on contemporary films from South Asia.

Among other celebs in attendance were actors Kamal Haasan, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tara Sutaria among others

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News