'Dengue ke bachav ka upaay...': Sonam Kapoor trolled for her outfit at MAMI film festival

Sonam Kapoor, who is considered as Bollywood true-fashionista, attended Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday evening. The 'Masakali' fame wore a black ensemble to grace the red carpet of the event. While many praised her look for the event, there were a few who trolled the actress and her outfit. Actress' sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of Sonam and wrote, ''In @tamararalph Couture tonight for the opening ceremony of @mumbaifilmfestival.''

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared videos of the actress walking the red carpet.

Here's how netizens reacted

Soon after the video was shared on the platform, netizens flooded the comment section and shared their views on the actress and her outfit. One user compared her fashion sense with internet sensation Uorfi Javed and wrote, ''Wow Sonam .. she is inspired by Urfi Javed.'' Another one wrote, ''I feel she is unable to breathe and walk property.''

A third user trolled her for the fabric of her outfit and commented, ''she is wearing velvet curtains from her home.''

A fourth user wrote, ''Sonam ke face se bada to nackless ka pearl lg rha h.''

About Jio MAMI Film Festival

The Jio MAMI Film Festival returns with a list of some of the top films from around the world over 10 days. The festival is being held at the Jio World Centre, a convention theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The festival begins on October 27 and will go on till November 5. It is basically focused on bringing out great talent and promises to put the spotlight on contemporary films from South Asia.

Among other celebs in attendance were actors Kamal Haasan, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tara Sutaria among others

