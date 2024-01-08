New Pair Alert! Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz in Raid 2

Ajay Devgn's 2018 film Raid was a big hit at the box office. The film did not only perform well at the box office but also impressed the critics. Ajay surprised everyone with his acting in the film and his chemistry with Ileana D'Cruz was also praised. Now the actor has announced the sequel of Raid, titled as Raid 2. However, Ileana has been replaced in the second film. Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor will be seen romancing Ajay in Raid 2.

The shooting of Raid 2 is going to start soon. The photo of the Muhurat of the film was shared by the lead actors. In the photos, Vaani Kapoor and Ravi Teja can be seen along with Ajay. Kapoor has shared pictures of Muhurat Day on social media. While sharing the post, Vani wrote, "Raid-ing on the big screen soon! So grateful. Raid2 Muharat Shot. See you in cinemas on 15th November 2024"

Yesterday Ajay had too shared a photo from the Muhurat of the film, in which he could be seen standing next to Ravi Teja. "New Case, New Beginning! Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya Ravi Teja, for gracing the mahurat shot. In Cinemas on 15th November 2024," wrote the actor.

Raid 2 is going to be shot completely in India. The cities are said to be Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar. Rajkumar Gupta is directing the film.

For the unversed, 2018's Raid depicted the story of an Income Tax officer who conducts raids which was based on real-life incidents. The film depicted the historical long raid that lasted for two nights and three days. Apart from Ileana and Ajay, Saurabh Shukla played an important role in the film. ​

