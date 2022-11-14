Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan's film sees huge jump over the weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uunchai Box Office

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's film Uunchai which highlights the spirit of friendship is growing by the day. The film hit the theaters on Friday and has been witnessing growth on each consecutive day. The film saw its biggest jump on Sunday which took its total to Rs 10 crore plus.

Uunchai Box Office Report

Uunchai is having a successful run at the ticket window. The film, which was released on limited screens collected Rs 1.81 crore on the first day. The next day there was a fair jump in the film's earnings. Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 3.64 crore and now on Sunday, the film had a huge jump. Reportedly, the film collected a sum of Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 10.95 crore.

Sharing an update about the films' weekend collections, film trade analyst, Girish Johar tweeted, "Wknd #BoxOffice India...

#WakandaForever ~₹40crs all langs.. #Uunchai ~ ₹10crs.. #Yashoda ~ ₹14.5crs all langs.. #KantaraHindi ~ ₹6crs ... #BOEstimates.."

"Though #BlackPanther is massive & in its own mega league, its #Uunchai which has displayed strongest WOM," he added about Uunchai.

About Uunchai

Produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, the film centres on four friends in their twilight years, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. "Uunchai" also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in pivotal roles.

The film, which finished its principal shooting earlier this year, was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur.



"Uunchai" marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen seven years after his romantic drama "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

'Uunchai' had released in theatres on November 11.

