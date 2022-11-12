Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent start for Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ Uunchai Box Office Collection

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa's film has taken a decent start at the ticket window. Sooraj Barjatya, known for helming family dramas, returns to the director's chair for Uunchai, which is said to have collected around Rs 1.60 crore to 1.85 crore on its opening day, despite seeing a limited release on less than 500 screens with merely 1500 shows. Reportedly, Uunchai has also proved to be the biggest opener for Amitabh Bachchan's film, post-pandemic.

Uunchai Box Office Collection Report

The film hit the theater on November 11 and garened positive reviews. The early reactions of Uunchai have suggested that it is a heartwarming story and Sooraj Barjatya has brought his vision as a nuanced storyteller to the fore. The performances of the lead cast members have also been praised, especially Big B and Kher's

According to Box Office India, "Unchaai has taken a decent start of 20-25% on a very restricted release. The film had very little going for it in terms of getting an audience in on the opening day but because of the release strategy, the film has managed a decent response. The film has been released on less than 500 screens and more importantly there are hardly 1400 shows for the film as each screen has minimal shows."

"The numbers will not be high due to the restricted release but it the film could get to 1.50 crore nett it would be a decent result as these are the sort of numbers many films have been getting but with four times the shows. This would give the film a platform to do well if the film is good enough." BOI added.

About Uunchai

Uunchai follows the four characters on a trek that turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It presents another look at the lives of the elderly but not in a stereotypical manner. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of trek instructor and will turn into a guide for them as they journey to the Everest base camp.

In Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. The film also stars Neena Gupta. This is Sooraj Barjatya's 7th film as a director, who is known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals.

Latest Bollywood News