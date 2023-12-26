It's OFFICIAL! Triptii Dimri to romance Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

After romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Triptii Dimri is all set to woo her fans with her on-screen chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The makers have already generated a buzz around the third instalment of Aashiqui after they announced Kartik Aaryan as their lead.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri will play the female lead in the musical love saga. The report stated that the actor has grabbed eyeballs with her stint in Animal and the makers have now locked her opposite Aaryan. Further, both the leads will do workshops and script reading sessions before kicking off the shoot.

About Aashiqui 3

For those who are late to the story, Aashiqui 3 will be directed by Anurag Basu and bankrolled by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The film is said to go on floors in 2024. After Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor took the Aashiqui franchise forward in the second instalment of the film. Released in 2013, the film is based on A Star Is Born (1937) and was directed by Mohit Suri.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is hogging headlines for playing Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in Animal. Tagged as a 'national crush', the actor made her acting debut with Poster Boys. However, he rose to prominence with the 2018 film Laila Majnu. In 2020, Dimri appeared in Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul and won hearts. Later in 2022, she appeared opposite Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in Qala.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, which received rave reviews. The actor will be next seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.

