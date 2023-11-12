Tiger 3: Why is Salman Khan's film releasing on Diwali day?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Salman Khan

It's Salman Khan Day. After waiting for so long, Tiger 3 finally hit the big screen on November 12. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, the action-thriller is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. As all eyes are on the box-office report of Tiger 3, YRF recently explained why the makers decided to release the much-awaited film on Diwali day, which is apparently the 'weaker day.'

Speaking to India Today, the VP of distribution of YRF, Rohan Malhotra revealed the strategy behind the decision and said it is similar to what they did during Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan release. For those unversed, Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe and also had Salman Khan in a cameo role.

YRF explains why they are releasing Tiger 3 on Diwali

Malhotra said YRF does not follow the conventional way and believes in superstars' stardom. “I always believe that it is absolutely fine to do the conventional and there is no need to reinvent if there is no need for it. In this case, however, what came to our mind was that it is important for us not to look at the opening day numbers but to focus on what is eventually going to benefit, and in the case of Tiger 3, we definitely felt that going on Laxmi Puja day, which is considered the weakest day to release a film, would be a better fit for our film," he said.

“This came to us for the simple reason that at the start of the year, we had a film like Pathaan. Had we followed the conventional way, we would have released the film on Republic Day, where we were definitely assured a certain number. But at YRF, we focused on the lifetime business of the film and we came a day earlier. It worked like a dream. We got insane numbers. It came from a simple belief that we had made a good film with a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and Adi, and all of us at YRF believed in his stardom," Malhotra added.

