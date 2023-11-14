Tiger 3: Arjun Kapoor spotted in theatre watching Salman Khan's film amid feud rumours | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor was spotted watching Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in Mumbai theatre on Monday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 was released in theaters on Diwali. This film is doing great business at the box office. And amid all this seems like Salman and Arjun Kapoor's year-long feud has also come to an end. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also reached the theaters to watch Salman Khan's film Tiger 3. The photos of actor Arjun Kapoor arriving outside the theater are becoming quite viral on social media.

Arjun was wearing black pants with a black sweatshirt. Along with this, he was also wearing a black cap. Let us tell you that Arjun Kapoor reached the theater to watch Tiger 3 with the director of the film Pathaan, Siddharth Anand. The massy director can be seen sitting next to Arjun in a mud-coloured sweatshirt.

Arjun's relationship with Salman

Arjun Kapoor has always followed Salman Khan and the actor had also motivated Arjun to make a career in acting. Apart from this, when Arjun Kapoor was debuting in Bollywood, Salman Khan helped him. Although there was a time when the Ishqzaade actor was dating Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, this relationship did not last long and both of them broke up in the year 2005. Later Arpita married Aayush Sharma and the couple is also blessed with two kids. After which Arjun Kapoor came close to Malaika Arora.

After dating Malaika, the relationship between Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor turned sour. Although Kapoor never commented on his bad relationship with Salman, his father Boney Kapoor definitely confirmed that his relationship with Salman has not been going well for the last few years.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's latest release The Lady Killer also featuring Bhumi Pednekar went flat on the box office. The actor will next be seen in Navdeep Singh's Kaneda.

