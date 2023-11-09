Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's film to cross THIS whopping amount on opening day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Salman Khan

After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, YRF Spy Universe is back with yet another 'dhamaka' starring Salman Khan. Tiger 3 is the highly-anticipated film of this year which will go on the floor this Diwali, November 12. While fans eagerly await, social media is swamped with speculations around its box office collection.

The wait is finally over as Sacnilk recently released Tiger 3 opening day collection based on its advance booking. According to the website, Salman Khan starrer has crossed Rs 10.40 crore gross for Day 1, selling approximately Rs 3.80 lakh tickets.

Tiger 3 advance booking in national chains

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared a report on the same. The report said Tiger 3 sold 89,000 tickets in PVR/INOX and 18,000 tickets in Cinepolis. "#Xclusiv… #Tiger3 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Sunday] Day 1 biz… Update: Wednesday, 1.30 pm. #PVRInox: 89,000 #Cinepolis: 18,000 Total: 1,07,000 tickets sold."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Tiger 3 vs Pathaan

It should be noted that Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, all eyes are on its box office report. For those who have been asleep for decades, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, emerged to be the second-highest-grossing Indian film in 2023 and the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

About Tiger 3

Besides Salman Khan, the action-thriller also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as leads, and Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Kumud Mishra, and Gavie Chahal in key roles. Tiger 3 is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.



Speaking of Salman Khan, the star was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is currently hosting Bigg Boss 17. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif appeared with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot.

