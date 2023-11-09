The Archies' Twitter Review: 'Just looking like a Cosplay...', netizens give thumbs up to Zoya Akhtar's next

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Archies will release on Netflix on December 7

The Archies' trailer, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is finally unveiled on social media platforms. The much-awaited trailer is released 28 days ahead of its release on December 7 on Netflix. As per the trailer, the main cast of the film which includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda embark on a mission to 'change the world'. The film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot.

About the trailer

Set in 1960s India, Archie along with Veronica, and Betty, among others, are seen enjoying their teenage life. But their life takes a massive turn after Veronica's father looks to expand his business and convert Green Park into a big hotel, which affects her friendship with her friends. Later, they all team up and embark on the mission together.

Watch the trailer:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the trailer was unveiled by its makers, netizens started expressing their views on it in the comments section. One user wrote, ''So weird So cringe Just looking like a COSPLAY.'' Another user wrote, ''Omg this is something really so exciting!'' A third user commented, ''ARCHIEEEESSSS! Yaasss, this looks so cool.''

IMDb India also commented on the post and wrote, ''We are all set to rock n' roll with The Archies.''

While a few section of user also criticised the film. A netizen commented, ''Good to see @iamsrk in this movie as a girl...''

''I had taken an oath not to watch this, when this was introduced. Saw this video and reconfirmed my oath. Not because of any blind hate, but because I'm being loyal to class and loyalty of 100s of years of comics,'' wrote another.

Based on the characters of Archies Comics, the film is a digital-only release and will be out on Netflix on December 7.

