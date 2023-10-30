Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana's film earns Rs 1.25 crore in India | Total earnings here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tejas earned Rs 1.25 crores on Day 3 in India

Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner film Tejas is still struggling at the box office. The film could earn just Rs 1.25 crore on Day three in India. The film was released in theaters on October 27 and could not do wonders at the box office. Tejas received a rather cold response from the audience on the first day itself. After a disappointing start at the box office, the makers were hopeful that Kangana Ranaut's Tejas would pick up speed over the weekend but to their disappointment, the film's earnings have been very slow.

How much has Tejas earned on the third day of its release?

According to Sacnilk.com, Tejas collected only Rs 1.25 crore on the third day (Sunday) of its release. With this, the total earnings of Tejas have now reached Rs 3.80 crore. Seems like it will be difficult for Kangana Ranaut starrer to survive at the box office.

Also Read: Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana's film struggles to draw audience | Total earnings here

Many of Kangana Ranaut's previous films have flopped at the box office. In such a situation, it was expected that Tejas would do wonders at the box office, but this film has also been completely rejected by the audience and it is struggling to survive at the ticket window since the first day. Talking about the earnings of Tejas, the film collected only Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day i.e. on Friday. The film earned Rs 1.30 crore on the second day (Saturday). Now the initial figures for the film's earnings have come on the third day of its release.

It has been three days since Kangana Ranaut's Tejas was released but its earnings have not even touched the figure of Rs 5 crore. Anyway, it is looking very difficult for Kangana's film to survive in front of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Kangana will next be seen in Late Indira Gandhi's biopic titled, Emergency.

Latest Bollywood News