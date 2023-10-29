Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana's film struggles to draw audience | Total earnings here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas

kangana Ranaut's latest film Tejas, wehrein she played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, is struggling at the box office. Despite witnessing low numbers of its opening day, the film failed to attract the audience to theatres on Day 2 as well. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected the same numbers as that of its opening day and earned Rs 1.25 crore. On occupancy terms, the film in this section also performed the same and the overall occupancy in theatres on Saturday was a mere 7.58 percent, with the major contribution from the night shows.

About the film

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the aerial action thriller flick stars Kangana in the titular role. She plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, who embarks on a mission to rescue hostages from terrorists.

Apart from Kangana, the film also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, and Kashyap Shangari in supporting roles.

Tejas Movie Review

India TV reviewed the Kangana Ranaut-starrer and Ridhi Suri in her film review gave three out of five stars. In her review, she wrote, ''the film introduces the concept of two female pilots undertaking daring missions, a contemporary and stylish idea, although it occasionally delves into a tone that takes itself too seriously, lacking a more lighthearted exploration of this concept.

Kangana's future projects

After Tejas, Kangana will be busy with her directorial project titled Emergency. Kangana will also be playing a key role in the film and even bankroll it. In the film, she will portray the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Apart from her, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in November this year but the actor recently announced its postponement.

