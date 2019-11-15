Image Source : TWITTER Sushant Singh Rajput's The Fault In Our Stars hindi remake 'Dil Bechara' gets new release date

Putting an end to all speculation, Fox Star Studios on Friday announced that Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara will hit the theatres countrywide on May 8, 2020. There were rumours that the film, which will mark Bollywood debut of newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, will be pushed onto a streaming platform by the studio just like Sushant's previous movie Drive. However, the studio has made it clear that it plans to release the film theatrically.

Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars. Besides Sushant and Sanjana, movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Release date finalized... #DilBechara to release on 8 May 2020... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi... Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Produced by Fox Star Studios. pic.twitter.com/GNrdFsajL5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

Saif Ali Khan has a special cameo in the film and recently he was in Paris to shoot his part. However, the song sequence shot in Paris doesn't show the lead pair dancing around the Eiffel Tower.

Earlier, the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars was named Kizie Aur Manny. Later it was changed to Dil Bechara. Stating the reason behind title change, Rucha Pathak, chief creative officer of Fox Star Studios had told Mumbai Mirror, “AR Rahman, who is composing the music, shared a vibrant and fun number, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. When we heard the song, we found our title in it. It perfectly embodies the theme of our film.”

