Rhea Chakraborty calls Chhichhore 'brilliant film'. Rumored beau Sushant Singh Rajput reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been dating for a while now. The couple often goes on holidays with common friends.

New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2019 13:11 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's dating rumours are rife and their latest Twitter conversation has only added fuel to the fire. Sushant's latest movie Chhichhore has hit the screens this Friday and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea took to Twitter to shower praise on the film. 

Rhea took to Twitter to write, ''Saw #Chhichhore last night,most honest, relevant and brilliant film I’ve seen in ages ! @niteshtiwari22 sir take a bow,@NGEMovies Fab performances @ShraddhaKapoor @varunsharma90 @TahirRajBhasin, @itsSSR as #Anni is outstanding, a treat to watch.'' Replying to his ladylove, Sushant wrote, ''बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया'' along with a wink smiley.

Directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore also features Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Shraddha Kapoor in important roles. The movie is expected to earn Rs 5-6 crore on Day 1. 

Meanwhile, Sushant and Rhea manage to take out time for each other despite their hectic schedules. The duo often hangs out with their common friends. Recently at an event when Sushant was asked about his dating rumours, the actor refused to open up. He said that people should be sure about something before they decide to speak about it. The actor even said that he needs to consult the other person before approving their relationship in public. 

''Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that? If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it,” Bollywoodlife quoted Sushant.

 

