Image Source : TWITTER/@MOHANJAGALI Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara becomes highest rated Indian film on IMDb

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara left everyone emotional when it premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also starring Sanjana Sanghi, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Within minutes of the release, Dil Bechara witnessed viewers taking over the OTT platform to watch Sushant's last film, due to which the site reportedly got crashed for some time. On the other hand, the film also broke the record as it's IMDb rating climbed to 10 within half an hour of the release. With over 21 thousand votes, the current IMDb rating of Dil Bechara stands at 9.8.

Dil Bechara shows Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny who is suffering from osteosarcoma while Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu battling thyroid cancer. At present, the film is at the top position on IMDb in its 'Top Rated Indian Movies' list, defeating Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRINCEPANDEY_ Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara becomes highest rated Indian film on IMDb

ALSO READ | Dil Bechara Twitter Reactions: Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional watching his last journey

Fans were thrilled to know that Dil Bechara is the highest rated Indian film. Many called it a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One Twitter user said, "That's what we call a tribute to #SushantSinghRajpoot ...His presence will be missed and remembered. ...10/10 on #IMDb..Record breaking. ...Never ever happened to any movie." Another said, "I didn't think I had the strength to watch the movie till the end. I hate watching a movie where there's a sad ending, did it only for youHeart suit

This movie broke every record, YouTube trailer, IMDB 9.9 everything~ for you. But only one problem, you're not here :')"

Check out the reactions here-

That's what we call a tribute to #SushantSinghRajpoot

His presence will be missed and remembered.

10/10 on #IMDb

Record breaking.

Never ever happened to any movie. #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/BlbwKKziC5 — Kangana Ranau.t (@Kangana_Ra) July 24, 2020

#IMDb Thank you given best ratings

Actors are end but his acting still remember forever #wemissusushant#wemissusushant pic.twitter.com/531Jroyg2k — Ashoka (@AshokaAihole16) July 25, 2020

#IMDb OMG first time have seen in my life indian movie is crossing 9 rating , really amazing what a movie #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/GrRDhICNqw — संजीव विश्वकर्मा (@sanjeevv030) July 25, 2020

The first movie I never seen before with top IMDb rating..all because of you #SushantSinghRajpoot sir. You people deserve it Sushant sir as well as @sanjanasanghi96 (kizie) ma'am. Such a fentastic performance. Hats off to you both. #DilBechara #IMDb — srikanth sree (@srikanthsree_) July 25, 2020

#IMDb #DilBechara



Rating 10/10



Each dialogue of #SSR is making this movie biggest hit of India.



Just watch & enjoy your life . More important, appreciate others who deserve your support . pic.twitter.com/k0l7Nc2nfu — आशुतोष (@AshuCrix) July 25, 2020

don't even have to watch the movie to give it 10 stars, its always 10 stars...Love SSR #DilBechara #IMDb #DilBecharaReview pic.twitter.com/S260Ggxsmf — saifee vohra (@saifee25) July 25, 2020

#IMDb



❤❤for the 1st time in 300yrs of cinema. pic.twitter.com/NpS1zEA12L — Jyoti Ranjan Mishra (@jay_jeev2411) July 25, 2020

#IMDb#DilBechara breaks the record .. #SSRIANS Who hv nt rated this movie on #IMDb plz visit this site nd rate our lovable movie 10/10 ... 🙏🙏🙏🙏🔱🔱✨ pic.twitter.com/7doDBagScz — shuvasmita swain (@SwainShuvasmita) July 25, 2020

Earlier, soon after the trailer of Dil Bechara rolled out, it smashed all records. It garnered 70 million views within a short period of time. Not only this it even surpassed the record of most popular superhero films Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War by receiving 4 million 'likes' in just eight hours. Later, it became the first film trailer on YouTube to get more than 10 million likes. If this was not enough, the trailer of Dil Bechara has also beaten the song Despacito's record, by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, which has over 38 million likes.

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage