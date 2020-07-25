Image Source : TWITTER/@PRANKYA Dil Bechara Twitter Reactions: Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional watching his last journey

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood film Dil Bechara left his fans teary-eyed as it released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 24th. The film premiered at 7:30 pm and fans flooded the OTT platform to watch the much-awaited film. Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed how heavy they felt while watching the actor weave his magic on the screen. They revealed that they laughed with him, cried with him, and felt every emotion as if he was alive infront of them. One of the dialogues by the late actor in Dil Bechara that struck a chord with his fans, who are still mourning his demise, was: "We can't decide when to be born or to die, but what we can decide is how to live our life."

It was definitely a roller coaster ride for the fans to watch the late actor in the Dil Bechara. One Twitter user wrote, "We Smiled throughout the movie, wept at the end. Undoubtedly both because of Him. Immanuel Rajkumar junior forever in our hearts...Seri!!" Another wrote, "Most luv stories end with'nd they lived happily ever after.But what happens when u may not live another day? Will u still fall in luv knowing ur time is limited?#Dilbechara is not about crying over what u may lose but learning to live with what u do. #sushansinghrajput ll miss u" "After watching #DilBechara, we realized that his character in the movie is similar to himself. The film beautifully portrayed his emotions & feelings. We realized how Talented he was..He Lived The Character," said another.

Check out the reactions here-

#DilBechara

This was my last Bollywood movie

End to Bollywood now .

There's no reason to watch other actor's who are rutheless,and mean N plz don't tell me about outsiders now if they are so good, they should stand for SSR instead of acting on social media.

Do you agree?? pic.twitter.com/wPF5QivEcf — YASHI (@Yashii88) July 24, 2020

We Smiled throughout the movie, wept at the end.

Undoubtedly both because of Him.

Immanuel Rajkumar junior forever in our hearts ❤️❤️.

Seri 🥺🤍#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/aXWQ1vSc4o — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒌𝒂.🦋 (@sanikatelang) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara an emotional journey, lives on fantastic performance by late #SushanthSinghRajput. I couldn't control my emotions throughout the film, a beautiful journey of gem liks SSR don't deserve this ending.♥️ pic.twitter.com/VM5no5oTf0 — Amit Rana (@AmitRana_98) July 25, 2020

Most luv stories end with'nd they lived happily ever after.But what happens when u may not live another day? Will u still fall in luv knowing ur time is limited?#Dilbechara is not about crying over what u may lose but learning to live with what u do. #sushansinghrajput ll miss u pic.twitter.com/Dp0wie3lmK — Shambhavi Singh (@SinghShambhavi8) July 24, 2020

#dilBechara

I don't have words. Tears rolling on my eyes. I can compare reel and real. Unfortunately, both are same. I can't believe this, I was watching his last scenes. #seri♥️ pic.twitter.com/XM3c0fNPkr — SABYASACHI SAMAL (@Sabyas9437) July 25, 2020

Learned one word from film #Seri ❤️ and when he said Raja to marr gaya 😭 Tears rolling in my eyes🥺 I don't have words 😍 I just wish..... #SSR #DilBechara



Song was incomplete because life is incomplete...

Just Wow❤️ pic.twitter.com/2yKZrtCKdN — Akash Verma (@AkashVe48575121) July 24, 2020

His Smile 😍❤❤ Last 15 Minutes Of The Movie Literally Made Me Cry Like A Baby😭❤ You'll be Missed Sushi😭💕 Love You To The Moon And Back❤ #DilBechara❤ pic.twitter.com/6ehrxCujaj — Oshin Sharma (@Oshinsharmaaaa) July 25, 2020

Your life was no less than a movie...

See you on the other side Sushant...

You'll always remain alive in my heart♥️#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/AyKHTpawtE — VISHWAS RAJPUT (@KumarVi09389572) July 25, 2020

#DilBechara

Sush u were gem actually u r beyond diamonds u were blessed wid super intelligence n u knew it .Aftr watching ur life closely i must say u were master of all either sports technology art poetry sci or humanity. Ppl who r govering us r not even aware wat india has lost pic.twitter.com/9dMy0vqd7U — Sundùsaly (@sundusaly) July 24, 2020

He wil remain in our hearts of every Bollywood fan... forever and always. #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/V9LaBAKij4 — Priya Ganesh B. Tech (@Priya62284250) July 25, 2020

In an interview with PTI, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra talked about his seven-year-long friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he remembers as a man of his word and a student of life. "I don't know what mindspace I am in right now. It is a mixed feeling, it is bittersweet. The response of people has been overwhelming, the love for Sushant is overwhelming, but I am feeling weird about everything. A big change happened in my life. I am not even happy about my first film, I don't want to celebrate it as Sushant's last film. The feeling of your first film where you are happy and excited. In my case, it is completely different," he said.

Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities also poured their heart out as Sushant Singh Rajput's last film released on friday. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, and many others took to social media to share their thoughts about the film. Have a look-

