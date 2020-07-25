Dil Bechara Twitter Reactions: Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional watching his last journey

Saturday, July 25, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood film Dil Bechara released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 24th, and fans could not help get emotional watching the last journey of the late actor. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities also poured their heart out. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, and many others took to social media to share their thoughts about the film.

New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2020 7:31 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood film Dil Bechara left his fans teary-eyed as it released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 24th. The film premiered at 7:30 pm and fans flooded the OTT platform to watch the much-awaited film. Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed how heavy they felt while watching the actor weave his magic on the screen. They revealed that they laughed with him, cried with him, and felt every emotion as if he was alive infront of them. One of the dialogues by the late actor in Dil Bechara that struck a chord with his fans, who are still mourning his demise, was: "We can't decide when to be born or to die, but what we can decide is how to live our life."

It was definitely a roller coaster ride for the fans to watch the late actor in the Dil Bechara. One Twitter user wrote, "We Smiled throughout the movie, wept at the end.  Undoubtedly both because of Him. Immanuel Rajkumar junior forever in our hearts...Seri!!" Another wrote, "Most luv stories end with'nd they lived happily ever after.But what happens when u may not live another day? Will u still fall in luv knowing ur time is limited?#Dilbechara is not about crying over what u may lose but learning to live with what u do. #sushansinghrajput ll miss u" "After watching #DilBechara, we realized that his character in the movie is similar to himself. The film beautifully portrayed his emotions & feelings. We realized how Talented he was..He Lived The Character," said another. 

Check out the reactions here-

In an interview with PTI, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra talked about his seven-year-long friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he remembers as a man of his word and a student of life. "I don't know what mindspace I am in right now. It is a mixed feeling, it is bittersweet. The response of people has been overwhelming, the love for Sushant is overwhelming, but I am feeling weird about everything. A big change happened in my life. I am not even happy about my first film, I don't want to celebrate it as Sushant's last film. The feeling of your first film where you are happy and excited. In my case, it is completely different," he said.

Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities also poured their heart out as Sushant Singh Rajput's last film released on friday. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, and many others took to social media to share their thoughts about the film. Have a look-

💜✨💫 #DilBechara streaming tomorrow!

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

