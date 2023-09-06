Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 slows down ahead of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's release | Box office report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gadar 2 was released in cinemas on August 11 and Jawan is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 7

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film, had a successful run at the box office for straight three weeks despite releasing alongside Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. On September 7, Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Jawan is releasing in cinemas and looking at its advance ticket sales, the film is expected to shatter every major box office record. Jawan's advance booking can already be seen influencing Gadar 2 at the box office. Gadar 2, which minted in double figures for almost three weeks, made just Rs 2.6 crore on September 5, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Will it cross SRK's Pathaan's lifetime collection?

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens as a lead after a gap of four years with Pathaan. The film became the highest grossing Hindi film ever with a lifetime collection of Rs 543 crore. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 currently stands at Rs 506.27 crore and with Jawan is one the verge to hit the big screens this Thursday, it is looking tough for the Anil Sharma directorial to break the record of Pathaan.

However, Gadar 2 is still the third highest grossing Hindi film after SRK-led Pathaan and Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion. It is also the fastest Hindi film to cross the coveted Rs 500 crore mark.

Jawan advance ticket sales

Shah Rukh Khan's previous release Pathaan sold 1.08 million tickets for its opening day. With still few hours left before Jawan's first screening on Thursday, the film has already crossed 1 million ticket mark and is expected to breach Pathaan's opening day records. As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan will easily set the new record for the highest opening pre-sales in Hindi film industry's history.

