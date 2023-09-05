Jasmin Bhasin reveals about getting rape threats post Bigg Boss 14: 'Calling me words I never heard'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMIN BHASIN Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin has recalled receiving rape threats post her stint on Bigg Boss 14. She was even seen in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show which gained her massive fan following. While she received a lot of love from her from her some, the actress, also received hate on social media due to her arguments that happened in inside the house with fellow contestants. Jasmin revealed that she got rape threats from fans of another participants.

In her interview with Hauterrfly, Jasmine Bhasin said, "It was from another contestant's fans. While loving someone, I don't understand how they can start hating someone because you give what you have. You give love if you have love inside you. You give hatred if you have hatred inside you that is what makes a personality. When you meet someone you feel good on the other hand when you meet another person you feel irritated. So people give what they have. I don't understand the same person who has a love for somebody else how can they have so much hatred for me?"

"So I never understood that concept and at that time I was very tense. It made me depressed for the first time in my life. But then I realised that these people don't have any identity for sending me rape threats and calling me words that I never heard in my entire life. Nameless people who do not even have b*lls or strong spine come and show their identity and say, 'Oh I have commented, I don't like you.' If they have guts, they should openly say it," she added.

On the professional front, Jasmin has been a part of several popular TV shows, including Naagin. Post Jasmin's eviction from Bigg Boss, she confessed her love for Aly Goni. The duo is currently in relationship. They entered Bigg Boss as best friends. The couple garnered a loving tag-- #JasLy.

Jasmin also featured in a number of music videos. The actress appeared in "Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi" with her beau Aly and starred in a Punjabi film titled Honeymoon, opposite actor-singer Gippy Grewal.

