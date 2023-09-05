KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals THIS woman athlete gifted him her winning shoes | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Amitabh Bachchan for KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the longest-running TV reality shows. Host Amitabh Bachchan is back with KBC 15 and this time too the megastar is keeping the audience glued to their TV screens with his charm and life stories. In the recent episode, Big B opened up about his bond with athlete Dutee Chand, the third Indian woman to ever qualify for the Summer Olympic Games in 2016.

It started after the contestant Apurva Malhotra could not answer the Rs 3,20,000 question and decided to use her final lifeline, Video Call A Friend. The question was—Who among these has served as a Lok Sabha MP in one state and a Vidhan Sabha MLA in another? Apurva takes help from her father and selects the correct answer, Option A-Smt Sushma Swaraj.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals Dutee Chand gifted her winning shoes to him

As the show progresses, Big B plays the Super Sandook and the contestant wins Rs 80,000. She further decides to revoke her lifeline Video Call A Friend. During the Super Sandook round, one of the answers was about Dutee Chand. Following this, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the athlete gifted her winning shoes to him, the one she wore while running for the winning moment. He jokingly says that's the reason he comes running in the show.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, during KBC 15, opened up about his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's inter-caste marriage. He revealed that political activist Sarojini Naidu backed his father over his inter-caste marriage with Teji Bachchan. He had said Allahabad was conservative during those days and inter-caste marriage was seen as a sin. Big B also said so many people were against his father, however, Sarojini Naidu came in his support and also introduced his father to then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

