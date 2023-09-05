Viral: Rashmika Mandanna attends her assistant's wedding in Hyderabad, couple touches her feet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GEETHAMADAM Rashmika Mandanna attends her assistant's wedding

Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at her assistant Sai's wedding in Hyderabad. Pictures and videos of the wedding ceremony featuring the actor are doing rounds on the internet. The star looked ethereal as she posed with the newlywed.

In the viral photos shared by Rashmika Mandanna's fans on Twitter, now X, the actor can be seen donning a bright yellow saree. She completed her look with minimal makeup and half-tied hair. For accessories, he opted for a pair of dainty earrings and a pendant.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's photos here:

Apart from her look at Sai's wedding, what grabbed fans ' attention was the couple falling at her feet to take blessings. In a video video, Sai and his wife took the actor by surprise and touched her feet. The actor was taken aback and kept her hands folded waiting for the couple to get up.

While a section of users called it a humble act, others trolled the couple for touching the actor's feet. One user wrote, "Power of Money." Another user wrote, "No wrong in taking blessings from her!!! She gave him wrk life n money n care may be!!! Comment section is so cheap with few ppl!! Grow up guys."

Watch the viral video here:

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut last year with Goodbye. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. Following Goodbye, the actor was seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Netflix's espionage drama Mission Majnu.

The Telugu star will be next seen in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri and is slated for release in December this year. Apart from Animal, Mandanna also has Pushpa 2: The Roar lined up in her kitty. Co-starring Allu Arjun, the film is the sequel to Pusha: The Rise.

