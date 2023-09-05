Vijay Deverakonda to distribute THIS whopping amount to 100 families from Rs 1 crore of his Kushi earnings

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Vijay Deverakonda

After the box office failure of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is thriving on the success of his recent film Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu romantic film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. The total collection of Kushi stands at Rs 39.25 crore.

Amidst the success of the film, Vijay Deverakonda, on Monday, treated his fans with a special announcement.

The Telugu star will share Rs 1 crore of his earnings from Kushi and will give away Rs 1 lakh each to 100 families. The video of the announcement was shared by the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. In the video, Deverakonda said, "I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees. This money is from my personal account."

Watch the video here:

When Vijay Deverakonda sent 100 people on an all-expense Manali trip

For those unversed, the actor had earlier sent 100 people on an all-expense trip to Manali. He treats his fans with such surprises every Christmas. He shared a video last year on the New Years Eve and said, "Happy New Year my loves. This is a DevaraSanta update! I told you, I'm going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food travel accommodation on me. I asked you where you guys want to go and every poll you chose the mountains. So to the mountains we go. I'm sending hundred of you on a five-day trip to Manali."

Watch here:

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger. Co-starring Ananya Panday, the film marked the Bollywood debut of the Telugu star. However, it failed to impress the audience and fell flat at the box office.

