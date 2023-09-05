Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Nayanthara offer prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of Jawan release | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan prays at Tirumala Temple ahead of Jawan release

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming film Jawan has created a massive buzz among cinema buffs. Ahead of its release, the star visited the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers. SRK was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a white kurta and a mundu. While Suhana and Nayanthara can be seen donning a white salwar suit. The trio offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati. After the prayers, the actor and his family reached Ranganaykula Mandapam where the priests performed the Veda Ashirvachanam and presented Teertha Prasadam, ANI reported.

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan early this year, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to woo his fans with his first collaboration, Jawan, with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the action-thriller will see SRK in a double role. Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will hit the big screen on September 7 and also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Jawan's advance booking has scripted history and over 2 lakh tickets have been sold in all the national chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. For the first time ever, the film is going to witness the 6 am show in multiple cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru among others. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced that Jawan has already sold 2,46,000 tickets for Thursday. While PVR and INOX sold 203,000 tickets, Cinepolis sold 43,000 tickets in advance bookings.

