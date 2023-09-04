Shah Rukh Khan bows down to Atlee's mother at 'Jawan' event in Chennai; Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAHRUKHKHANFANS Shah Rukh Khan bows down to Atlee's mother

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Chennai for the pre-release event of 'Jawan'. Ever since the release of Jawan's Prevue in July, Jawan has been making all the right noises. The film announced to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, marks the Bollywood debut of the popular Tamil director Atlee. A pre-release event of the film happened in Chennai last week, where SRK set the stage on fire as he grooved to 'Vandha Edam' (Zinda Banda in Hindi) for his fans and audience.

Now, a video from the event shows Shah Rukh bowing down to Atlee's mother as he greets her. In the video, Atlee is seen walking beside his mother and introducing her to Shah Rukh Khan, who He bowed down to her and hugged her. Watch the video.

Jawan Advance Bookings

On Sunday, the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X, formerly called Twitter, to share an update on Jawan's advance sales in India. As per the latest figures, more than 5 lakh tickets for Jawan's opening day have already been sold. Sharing the numbers from multiplexes, Manobala tweeted, "Jawan day 1 advance sales. ZOOMS past 5,00,000 ticket selling milestone in India... Jawan advance booking in national multiplexes... PVR - 1,12,299, INOX - 75,661, CINEPOLIS - 40,577. Total sold tickets - 2,28,538. Gross - Rs 9.01 crore."

Further giving the break-up from different cities, he wrote, "City-wide, all theatres – Delhi NCR - 39,535 ( Rs 1.91 crore), Mumbai - 39,600 ( Rs 1.57 crore), Bengaluru - 39,325 ( Rs 1.42 crore), Hyderabad - 58,898 ( Rs 1.35 crore), Kolkata - 40,035 ( Rs 1.16 crore). India-wide, all theatres sold tickets - 5,17,700, gross - Rs 14.47 cr [excluding blocked seats]."

About Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Atlee's film is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Jawan has created a hullabaloo on social media after its trailer release on August 31. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Besides Deepika Padukone will be also seen in a cameo role.

