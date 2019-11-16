Sobhita and Emraan steal the show in 'The Body' trailer. Watch

Together with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita will surely make 'The Body' a movie worth watching.

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming suspense thriller, "The Body", is out, the under-rated actor has again managed to impress the viewers. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film is inspired by the Spanish thriller "El Cuerpo".

"The Body" revolves around a police officer's search for a body gone missing from a morgue.

The film features Rishi Kapoor -- who plays the police officer, Sobhita Dhulipala -- the missing entity and Vedhika.

'The Body' serves as an apt comeback film for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who recently returned from New York after getting treated for cancer. He is earnest and as usual, brilliant.

But what steals the thunder from him is the missing body, played by Sobhita Dhulipala. She is looking to only get better with every project she sets to do. In this trailer, she looks hot, and dangerous.

Emraan and Sobhita have stolen the show in the trailer and certainly make 'The Body' a movie worth watching.

The makers earlier unveiled the movie's official poster, while announcing the release date.

"This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th," Emraan wrote on Instagram.

Based under Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, "The Body" will release on December 13.