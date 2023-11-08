Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor to rejoin forces as Avni in Rohit Shetty's directorial

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor in Singham Again

The makers of Singham Again have unveiled Kareena Kapoor's first look from the film recently. In the poster, the actress looks intensely into the camera pointing a gun. Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share this piece of information. Along with the poster, she wrote in the comments, It's about time...Rejoining forces with the cop verse...#SinghamAgain Repost...@itsrohitshetty..Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham...We first worked together in 2007....3 blockbusters till now...Golmaal Returns...Golmaal 3...Singham Returns...And now working on our fourth project...Singham Again... 16-year long Association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking."

As soon as the first look was dropped, fans thronged the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "Whattt!! Had no idea!! This is going to be one helluva ride". Another user said, "Kareena and Deepika together in a film. ICONIC". "Bebo is back with more energy", commented the third user.

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh too shared the first look of Kareena Kapoor on social media. "Fierce!!! The captivating Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni." Akshay wrote, "Avni Bajirao Singham returns…mess at your own risk!"

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor has played the role of Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife Avni Bajirao Singham in the movie. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again will also feature Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. Singham Again is the third instalment of the franchise. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on Independence Day in 2024.

