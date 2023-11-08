It's Okay, That's Love actor Lee Dong-ha and Girl's Day Sojin to tie the knot on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Dong Ha and Sojin

South Korean actor Lee Dong-ha will be holding a wedding ceremony in Seoul on November 18th. According to a report in Star News, the wedding will be held in private with only family members, relatives and close friends. K-Pop group Girl's Day members will also join the wedding to shower love and bless the couple. According to the report, "It's known that it'll be a small, quiet ceremony with only those close acquaintances invited".

Their respective agencies announced the marriage news on October 6th with an announcement stating that, "Sojin and Lee Dong-ha promised to become each other's life's partners. On the same day, Lee Dong-ha posted through his official fan cafe, “I have met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have decided to get married.“For the unversed, Lee Dong-ha and Sojin appeared together in the 2021 drama The Grotesque Mansion.

Lee Dong-ha has appeared in dramas such as The Grotesque Mansion, From Now on Showtime, Doctor Lawyer, and Agency and also engaged in theatrical activities in productions like Three Days of Rain, Understudy, Lungs, Pride and Prejudice.

Sojin made her debut as a member of Girl's Day with their debut single Tilt My Head. Sojin released her first solo single for the Flames of Desire. Our Love Like This. In 2012, Sojin and a male composer wrote the song It's Snowing for Tokyo Girl. The song was later released on December 7. She has appeared in dramas such as Hot Stove League, The King: Eternal Monarch, Shooting Stars, Alchemy of Souls and Delightfully Deceitful. Sojin said that her biggest influence in life is Uhm Jung-hwa. She describes her as a long time leader of her generation who shows abundant expressiveness and depth.

Also read: Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Bigg Boss OTT winner questioned for two hours by Noida police | Deets inside

Also read: Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal REVEALS reason behind his doubts about portraying Sam Manekshaw onscreen

Latest Entertainment News