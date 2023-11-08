Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Bigg Boss OTT winner questioned for two hours by Noida police | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT

YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently made headlines after snakes and snake venom was recovered from a rave party in Noida. The local police arrested five people in the case and after quizzing the accused, the name of the popular YouTuber surfaced. Noida police had sent summons to Elvish on Tuesday and now as per the latest report, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner appeared at Noida's Sector 20 police station late on Tuesday night.

India TV reporter Kumar Sonu informed that Elvish came to the police station at around 12 am on Tuesday night and was present for nearly two hours. As per the report, Elvish was questioned by the police for nearly two hours and he left the police station after 2 am. The report further states that the police can call Elvish again, if required, in the snake venom case.

Soon after the news of Elvish's alleged involvement in the snake venom case surfaced, the popular YouTuber shared a video on his social media accounts refuting the allegations. ''All the accusations against me are baseless and utterly untrue. There isn't even a shred of truth in any of them. Please refrain from tarnishing my reputation. I am fully prepared to collaborate with the UP Police in their investigation. If even the slightest fraction of these allegations turn out to be accurate, I will take full responsibility", Elvish can be heard saying in the video.

Watch Elvish's video calling allegations 'baseless'

Elvish was summoned by the Noida police, a day after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has no influence on the case proceedings and emphasised that the police would take action if Elvish is found guilty. "The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished," said Khattar. For the unversed, Khattar had shared the stage with Elvish during his fan meet, where the Haryana CM congratulated the YouTuber for his victory in Bigg Boss OTT-season 2.

