Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film hits the jackpot

Image Source : TWITTER Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screen with another ‘out of the box’ story in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film had been in the news ever since it was announced, and its opening day box office collection is proof that fans are ready to relish whatever the actor has to serve on their plate. While a ‘gay love story’ was expected to create a storm among the viewers, the film has been received well by the audience. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned Rs 10 crore approx. on its first day, according to Box Office India, which is a very good total.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Kota factory fame Jitendra Kumar along with the superhit onscreen pair Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is based on a gay relationship where one person (Ayushmann) is very open about his sexuality but the other (Jitendra) is still afraid to come out in the open. The film gives a comic relief to a sensitive issue dealt in the story as it focusses on how the family of Jitendra reacts to the information that their son is gay.

Image Source : TWITTER Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1

Also read: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' review: Inconsistent with message, 'kuchh zyada' consistent with comedy

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released at the box office opposite Vicky Kaushal’s horror drama Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship. While both these films belong to different genres, it will definitely be a neck-to-neck fight when it comes to their business. Also, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been banned from releasing in Dubai and UAE over its homosexual content. It is said that the makers even suggested to cut the kissing scenes between the leading heroes, but the film still got banned.

Image Source : TWITTER Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1

Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl - Samisha Shetty Kundra

On a related note, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for playing quirky roles on eth big screen. His character in this film also adds to his glory as there are hardly any mainstream actors who have played gay on eth big screen. Talking about his performance, the actor has impressed like each time and given the viewers something to think about. However, the film is a family entertainer and doesn’t come with a message.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

Related Videos:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page