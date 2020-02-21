Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl - Samisha Shetty Kundra

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.

"Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah | Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra." Shilpa said.

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012. The duo has been giving relationship goals for over a decade. They keep showering love on each other through various social media posts and ensure that they make each other feel special on every occasion. Shilpa is very active on social media and she keeps her fans updated with her daily routine. She is also frequently seen taking her son Viaan to the gym along with her.

On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

