Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl - Samisha Shetty Kundra

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.
"Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah | Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra." Shilpa said.
View this post on Instagram
⠀|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With gratitude in our hearts, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ we are thrilled to announce the arrival ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ of our little Angel ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀Born: February 15, 2020 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Junior SSK in the house😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, ⠀⠀⠀and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. ⠀⠀⠀ You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please bestow our angel with ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀Ecstatic parents: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Overjoyed brother: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love
Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012. The duo has been giving relationship goals for over a decade. They keep showering love on each other through various social media posts and ensure that they make each other feel special on every occasion. Shilpa is very active on social media and she keeps her fans updated with her daily routine. She is also frequently seen taking her son Viaan to the gym along with her.
View this post on Instagram
‘Son Day’ Sunday becomes Monday motivation😊 Actions definitely speak louder than words. That's why it is important to practice what you preach so your child can learn and imbibe. Viaan sees his dad and me workout regularly, hence, he wants to do it too as he understands that we give our health importance and the long term effects it has . Here, we made the seated leg press fun . It's a great exercise that works on quadriceps and hamstrings. It helps improve your performance in other movements like jumping and running. How did you begin your day? @thevinodchanna . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #healthylifestyle #FitIndia #fitnessmotivation #fitness #family #son
On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.
She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
View this post on Instagram
Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been on my bucket list. Can’t wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji @meezaanj @pranitha.insta and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited... releases on 14th Aug, 2020! 🥳 #Priyadarshan #PareshRawal #RatanJain @meezaanj @pranitha.insta @venusmovies @hungama2film #actor #actormode #worklife #shooting #gratitude #happiness #blessed #fun #comingsoon
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page