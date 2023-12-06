Shakti Kapoor's funny banter over Shraddha's Instagram post is viral, netizens call him the OG

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shakti Kapoor's funny banter over Shraddha's Instagram post

These days, Shraddha Kapoor is seen a lot in the advertisements of a fashion brand. Seeing this, father Shakti Kapoor became curious to know why only Shraddha is always seen in the promotion of that fashion brand. But the veteran actor didn't hold back and Kapoor asked questions and answers from the same brand on Instagram, and after seeing what happened, even the fans started laughing.

Shraddha Kapoor shared one of her advertisement videos with Ajio Life. Seeing this video, Shakti Kapoor tagged the fashion brand and asked the question, 'Admin son, why does only Shraddha come to your ad every time?' To this, he got the reply, 'Sir, because Shraddha brings crores of Indians with her.' Shakti Kapoor wrote, 'Don't forget who brought Shraddha into the world.' After reading the answer given by Shakti Kapoor during this funny conversation, the fans also laughed and started praising the humor of the actor.

People like this conversation on social media between the actor and the e-commerce site and are making funny comments. One user wrote- 'Wow sir, you made me laugh'. Another wrote- 'Only you have this style'. Another user called him the OG when it comes to comedy.

On the Work Front

Let us tell you that Shakti Kapoor is often seen having fun and joking with daughter Shraddha. The actress also often shares funny videos with her father Shakti Kapoor. Fans like the bond of both of them very much. Talking about the professional front, Shakti Kapoor was seen in the recently released Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film is earning well at the box office. At the same time, Shraddha Kapoor was also last seen opposite Ranbir in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' this year and will now be seen in 'Stree 2', which will be released in 2024.

