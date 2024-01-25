Shaitaan teaser: Ajay Devgn and Jyotika against R. Madhavan's sinister plan, promises spine-chilling thriller

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE Ajay Devgn and Jyotika against R. Madhavan's sinister plan in Shaitaan teaser

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan has finally been released, sending shivers down the spines of eager fans. Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R. Madhavan, this film promises to be a genre-defining, edge-of-the-seat experience. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is set to hit the cinemas on March 8, 2024, and the teaser has already left audiences craving for more.

Shaitaan teaser out:

The teaser of Shaitaan opens with a haunting narration by R. Madhavan, who portrays the antagonist in the film. In a ghostly voice, he declares, "They say the world is deaf, yet they listen to every word of mine. I am darkness. I am the bowl of temptation." As the narration continues, the background score intensifies, providing a glimpse into the dark and spooky elements that the film has in store. However, the teaser cleverly avoids revealing too much about the plot, leaving the audience intrigued.

Watch the teaser of ‘Shaitaan’ here:

The cast:

Shaitaan boasts a stellar cast, with Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R. Madhavan at the forefront. Ajay Devgn, known for his versatile performances, makes a significant return to the big screen after a relatively quiet year in 2023. With a substantial fan base, the actor consistently delights his followers with his film selections and compelling narratives. Jyotika, on the other hand, marks her comeback to Hindi cinema after almost 25 years, adding an element of excitement to the project. R. Madhavan, known for his exceptional acting skills, is set to portray the sinister presence in the film.

Shaitaan release date:

Fans of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R. Madhavan won't have to wait much longer to witness the magic of Shaitaan. The film is all set to release in cinemas on March 8, 2024. With its intriguing storyline, stellar cast, and promising teaser, Shaitaan is poised to become one of the most anticipated films of the year.

