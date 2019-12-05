Sara Ali Khan might collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for his next

Sara Ali Khan in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for his next

Sara Ali Khan has instantly become every filmmaker's favourite. After Imtiaz Ali, reports state that she might collaborate with Aanand L Rai and Anees Bazmee. Now the latest news is that Sara is also in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for his next. Vishal loved Sara's performance in her first two movies- Kedarnath and Simmba. Even Sara admires his filmmaking style. Hence, the duo is looking to collaborate soon.

Vishal and Sara have met and there has been discussion over the project. Not much is known and Vishal is yet to work on the script. However, it is sure that it will be based on a female-centric subject.

''Vishal loved how Sara performed in her first two films. He had expressed his desire to team up with Sara for sometime now. They recently met and discussed a project which they both want to do together. Vishal is known for his content driven films and Sara also has been an avid follower of his movies. They have verbally agreed on doing the film but Vishal is currently finetuning the script. Not much is known about the movie at this point but it will be a female centric subject with Sara leading from the front,'' Pinkvilla reported.

The movie might go on the floors sometime next year.

On a related note, Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of her Imtiaz Ali's film along with Kartik Aaryan, while shooting for Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. For unversed, Sara will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Anees Bazmee's movie, produced by Ekta Kapoor. On the other hand, Sara might co-star alongside Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's next.

For uninitiated, Vishal has collaborated with Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan in Omkara and Rangoon. Vishal's last film was Pataakha featuring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover.