Image Source : TWITTER/@AAYARADHE Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai makes ZEE5's servers crash

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in his super cool cop avatar with his latest film Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film is Khan's Eidi to his fans who had been waiting for the film for more than a year. The trailer of the film had already peaked the excitement among the fans as it promised...... As soon as the film released on ZEE5 on May 13, the servers of the platform crashed due to millions of views. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released in a digital pay per view format in India. It also witnessed a theatrical release in countries abroad.

ZEE5 Premium took to its Instagram to address the issue and said that they are working to fix it. It said, "Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon." The servers crashed at around noon as over 1.25 million people tried to login to ZEE5. The issue was later fixed as ZEE5 Premium informed the fans. It said, "We are back. Thanks for your patience. Enjoy Radhe on Zee5 show now".

Going by the reports it is said that Salman Khan's Radhe broke all records of first day viewership. It earned more views in one day than Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi that released on Disney Plus Hotstar last year during the covid lockdown. While ZEE5 has fixed the issue, some users are still facing problems in watching the film on the platform due to heavy traffic.