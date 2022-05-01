Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGES Runway 34 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film witnesses great jump while 'Heropanti 2' remains decent

Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 were released at the box office this Friday. Both the films released a few days after the release of the box office hit 'KGF Chapter 2.' Speaking about Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, had a great debut weekend at the box office, grossing between Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 6.50 crore, according to Box Office India. On Saturday, the film's expectations are to collect around ₹ 5 Cr. This drop can turn out to be difficult considering the fact that the action films are frontloaded. Coming to Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet starrer, the opening day remained really low as the film earned 3 crore nett. However, Saturday is expected to turn out to be good as a jump of around 60 per cent is expected.

Going by the reports, Runway 34 can collect around ₹ 5.25 Crs. However, both the films will still be less as compared to Prashanth Neel directorial 'KGF 2' which will rake in ₹ 7.50 Crs. 'Heropanti 2' is estimated to gross roughly Rs 8-9 crore at the box office. Given Tiger Shroff's role as the film's leading man, 'Heropanti 2' should have done better. Before the pandemic, in fact, the film had a good chance of opening in the Rs 12-15 crore zone. However, today's circumstances are different, and audiences seem to be far more discerning about what they want to watch.

Going by a report in BOI speaking about Runway 34, "The film has to be up at a minimum of 50% on Saturday and then follow up on a Sunday with a strong upward trend. Last week Jersey went up well on Saturday but could not follow up on a Sunday so Sunday is crucial if Saturday works in its favour. The follow up on Sunday is the harder task as Saturday growth should happen."

Going by the collections, it seems that the Eid festivities will be of no use to these projects! The film needs to keep gathering until then to keep the numbers from dropping, and by the end of Sunday, its gross earnings should be in the double digits.

The Sunday footfalls will be crucial in determining the trend.

'Runway 34' is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

'Heropanti 2' presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. It is written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan.