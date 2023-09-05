Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets selected for Busan International Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles has garnered critical acclaim and loved by the audience. Ever since its release, the box office collection had demonstrated a significant rise. Be it songs, star-studded cast, huge grandeur, the film has been the talk of the town. After enjoying commercial success in India, the Busan International Film Festival 2023 has selected Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be featured in the Open Cinema category, alongside four other films Dogman and The Animal Kingdom from France, Revolver Lily from Japan and One More Chance from Hong Kong.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote, "Feeling absolutely blessed & grateful! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani goes to @busanfilmfest!!!"

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the movie also featured actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie marks the filmmaker's return after seven year hiaturs.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around Rocky, a lively Punjabi and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist, who find themselves falling in love despite their differing personalities. Faced with resistance from their families they choose to reside with each other's families for three months before getting married.

