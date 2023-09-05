Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War creates history, grand campaign finale at Times Square | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War creates history

Vivek Ranjan and Pallavi Joshi's highly anticipated new movie, The Vaccine War, had an extraordinary grand finale at the famous Times Square in New York City. The dazzling event featured a captivating flash mob performance where dancers showcased various dance styles, including Kathak, representing India's rich diversity of cultures. The performance left a deep impact on the audiences who gathered to witness this extravaganza with its grandeur and flawless execution.

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share a video and informed about the performance. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India....Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY.NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN."

Just before India hosts the G20 Summit in 2023 in New Delhi, the creators of The Vaccine War have already made waves across the United States with numerous events and film screenings. This movie holds a special place in the hearts of Indians as it represents the country's significant contribution to global science by providing an effective vaccine during a dangerous pandemic.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' is all set to release on 28th September 2023. The film helmed by Vivek, will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi at I Am Buddha, it will be released in multiple languages.

