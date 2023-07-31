Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film soars

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's RRKPK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 3: Karan Johar's directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is enjoying a phenomenal run at the ticket windows. Also starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles had a reasonably good global weekend as it grossed around Rs 85 - 86 crores. On its opening day, the film made Rs 11.10 crore at the domestic box office. RRKPK, released on July 28, collected Rs 19 crore on its third day.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Report

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 19 crore nett in India on the third day of its release as per early estimates. With this, the total collection of the romantic comedy now stands at Rs 46 crore. According to Box Office India, "The numbers are still low in terms of the costs of the film but there is a good trend which gives the film a chance to run in the long run though a lot depends on what happen on the weekdays and after. The core Hindi circuits have to show big jumps today if the film is to have much of a run in them."

"The better numbers are from Delhi city, Gurgaon, Noida and Bangalore and all these are doing good business whether in terms of trend or actual collections. The Delhi / UP circuit is doing well without much of a contribution from UP centres outside Noida and Lucknow. Mysore is also doing good numbers for the film."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after a long gap of seven years. It also features a cameo from Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. However, they appear in one of the songs of the movie. Produced under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee (Alia) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

