Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release delayed, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's film to arrive in July

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has delayed its release by three months. While the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer was earlier supposed to hit the big screens on April 28, it will now be released on July 28. The film has been postponed by exactly three months. This is for the second time its release has been postponed. Alia Bhatt shared a post on Instagram announcing the new date for the film's release on social media and asked the fans to 'save the date'. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani new release date is out!

Karan Johar took to social media to announce the new release date of his star-studded romantic film. He wrote on Instagram, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hain taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023 (sic)."

Read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Bollywood guest list revealed, preparations begin in Jaisalmer

The cast and who plays what in rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

A family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. This is the first time that Karan will be directing veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra will be playing a romantic role in the movie and will be seen wooing both Jaya and Shabana's characters.

As per reports, Shabana will be playing the role of Alia’s on-screen grandmother while Jaya will be Ranveer's on-screen grandma. Jaya will also play the role of sweet-maker or halwai in the film. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Delhi and other locations. The storyline will be filled with laughter and drama.

Read: Chak De India's Komal Chautala, actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to get married on THIS date

Latest Bollywood News