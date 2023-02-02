Chak De India's Komal Chautala, actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to get married on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHITRASHI Chitrashi Rawat will marry actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

It's wedding bells for film and TV actress Chitrashi Rawat. She is most popular for playing the role of hockey player Komal Chautala in the 2007 Bollywood release Chak De India. Chitrashi's wedding preparations have begun and she recently had her bachelorette with actresses Delnaaz Irani and Sayantani Ghosh joining in the celebrations. Chitrashi is going to get married on February 4. This is a new phase in her life and the actress will be looking forward to her big day with much enthusiasm.

When is Chitrashi Rawat's wedding?

Chitrashi Rawat will get married on February 4. She celebrated her bachelorette with her friends, including TV actresses Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee and Sayantani Ghosh. Delnaaz shared some images from Chitrashi's bachelorette on social media and congratulated the bride-to-be ahead of her big day. In the pictures, Chitrashi posed all smiles with her girlfriends and the pre-wedding glow was evident on her face.

Who is Chitrashi Rawat's husband-to-be?

Chitrashi Rawat is going to wed actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. He has worked in films like Flight, The Grey and Hungama Play web series Damaged.

Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani met on the set of the movie Premmayee (2012), in which he played her beau. They have known each other for over a decade and now are finally going to take the next step in their relationship. About her big day, Chitrashi told ETimes that even though they wanted the wedding to be a small affair, like a court marriage, but they decided to do it with the rituals as it is what their respective families wanted for them.

