Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer enters week 3; maintains pace

R Madhavan's film completed two weeks in theatres

Rocketry is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

After successfully running in theaters for two weeks, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect remains steady at the box office. Though the film saw a low opening, it picked up the pace over the first weekend. Due to positive word of mouth. the film performed exceptionally well in its second week as compared to the first. Reports suggested that the movie before ending its run at the theatres will secure a minimum of Rs 40 crore at the box office.

Released on July 1, the film stands with a rating of 9.3 on IMDb. R Madhavan's Rocketry has been receiving positive responses from people across the globe. The film has culminated in the strong word of mouth after a slow start at the box office. R Madhavan's directorial, based on the life of the former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office.

Despite competition from films like Khuda Haafiz 2, JugJugg Jeeyo and Thor: Love and Thunder, Rocketry is holding strong at the ticket window. According to trade reports, Rocketry managed to earn over Rs 1 crore on its 14th day at the box office.

R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. It captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Khuda Haafiz 2 struggles at ticket window; Thor Love and Thunder remains steady

Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the film. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.