Rocketry Second Trailer: R Madhavan impresses as Nambi Narayanan in biographical drama

The much-awaited second trailer for R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was dropped recently. The biographical drama based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan. And now, the film’s new trailer has taken all the euphoria surrounding the film up by yet another notch! The trailer follows Nambi's time as a student at Princeton, his career and subsequent espionage accusations.

Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Rocketry traces Nambi Narayanan’s scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all. The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr. Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in the Hindi Cinema with Pathaan's FIRST look poster

The first trailer of the biopic was launched on April 1. It was screened at the NASDAQ Billboard in Times Square, New York. The film was also screened at the Cannes Film Market. Responding to the great reception the film received at Cannes, actor-turned-director R Madhavan, said, “I’m overwhelmed and exhilarated. It’s a surreal moment for all of us at Team Rocketry! Humbled and grateful By God’s grace.Thank you for all your love and support.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.