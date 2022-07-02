Rocketry Box Office Collection Day 1: R Madhavan's biographical film witnesses a slow start

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ROCKETRY Rocketry

R Madhavan as Nambi Narayan brings the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation to the screen. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the theaters on July 1 earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike. However, the film witnessed a slow start at the box office. The film was released on limited screens and only in the metros. It clashed at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur actioner 'Rashtra Kavach Om.'

Rocketry Box Office Collection:

Box office experts predict R Madhavan's Rocketry could stand a chance to outperform Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's Rashtra Kavach Om. Reportedly, on its first day, Rocketry managed to nett around Rs. 75 lakh.

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. ALSO READ: Rocketry Second Trailer: R Madhavan impresses as Nambi Narayanan in biographical drama

The first trailer of the biopic was launched on April 1. It was screened at the NASDAQ Billboard in Times Square, New York. The film was also screened at the Cannes Film Market. Responding to the great reception the film received at Cannes, actor-turned-director R Madhavan, said, “I’m overwhelmed and exhilarated. It’s a surreal moment for all of us at Team Rocketry! Humbled and grateful By God’s grace.Thank you for all your love and support.”

Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Rocketry is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.