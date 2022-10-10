Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is perfect blend of horror & comedy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost

Phone Bhoot Trailer: Ever since the audience saw the first poster of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan starrer Phone Bhoot they have been eagerly waiting to get more glimpses from the film. Finally, the trailer of one of the highly anticipated films of the year is here and we guarantee it is the most haunting yet the funniest trailer you would come across.

Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town for a long time now. While the film has been in talks for its interesting genre of horror comedy. Katrina plays the role of a ghost in the film. The trailer is well-studded with a lot of hilarious and fun moments. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan play ghost hunters while they meet the world’s most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and they altogether go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan. The trailer brings a lot of fun that the audience is waiting. On one hand, we will see Katrina making fun of herself and her Hindi on the other hand they will experience a burst of laughter in other scenes as well. The chemistry of the Phone Bhoot trio will be something to look forward to.

Having seen the trailer we can see that the film is going to be a crazy fun adventure that takes pop culture and film situations and turns them on its head to create a quirky world of ghosts and gags. The tone of the film is interactive, with characters breaking the fourth wall and immersing the audience in banter and adventure. At its core, it’s a story of good vs evil.

Moreover, Phone Bhoot would be yet another comedy of horrors the audience will see this year after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the audience has shown immense love for this interesting and fun-filled genre, we can expect, Phone Bhoot to be one of its kind of films that will be truly fun to watch.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4.

